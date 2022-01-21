Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit to marry longtime girlfriend Mahima Mishra on 22 January

Yash Pandit is presently seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor will be soon getting married to the love of his life, Mahima Mishra. The couple will tie the knot on 22 January in Mumbai. The pre-wedding rituals included haldi and mehendi. It will be a family affair and will take place at their homes. The two got engaged in Mahima’s hometown, Kanpur on December 8, 2021.

Yash and Mahima met at a mutual friend’s birthday party in January 2015. He shares with ETimes, “We got talking and connected really well at the party. After that, I met her a few times and things took off from there. Since then, we have been together. Mahima has pursued her MBA in finance and works as a risk analyst in Mumbai. We are finally getting married and I am very happy about starting a new chapter in my life with her.”

The actor says that they fixed January 22 as the date to exchange nuptial vows around six months ago. Despite the COVID-19 scare, it wasn’t feasible for the couple to push the date, as a lot of preparations had been already done.

The couple had to cut down the guest list owing to the COVID restriction. Yash added, “We had originally planned to call 150 people but have had to cut down the list to just 50. We don’t intend to call too many people keeping the scenario in mind. We will follow all protocols to the T on the day. At a later date and when things return to normalcy, we will host a party for all our friends and relatives we couldn’t invite.”

Along with that, they have also delayed their honeymoon. They were planning a trip to Europe and the plan is on hold at the moment. They want the situation to get better so that they can travel freely.

