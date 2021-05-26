Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma shares news of losing her nani with a heartfelt post

Aishwarya Sharma lost her grandmother yesterday and was very close to her. She posted a sweet note for her.

We all have a very loving and close connection with our grandmothers, as they love as well as care for us selflessly. Hence, it is very painful when they pass away and we are overwhelmed by this huge loss. The actress Aishwarya Sharma, who is playing a prominent role in the trending TV serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is also going through a similar loss. The actress recently lost her grandmother and is going through a very tough time.

Sharing her strong and boundless love for her grandmother, the actress took to her social media handle to share a picture with her late grandmother. The actress shared a picture of her happy times with her granny as she wrote an emotional note for her. She shared that her nani was the sweetest person in her life and she was a beautiful as well as selfless woman. The actress wrote the caption, “My Naniji... I lost her yesterday, I remember when I was suffering from covid she called and said "jab tu theek ho jaaye Jab tu kaam pe jaaye mujhe batana Tere naam ka Nariyal bhagwan ko chadana hai" she was just selfless and a beautiful cutest superwoman, I love you Naniji I miss you. May your soul rest in peace OM Shanti.”

Aishwarya Sharma is presently playing the role of Paakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has completed its successful 200 episodes recently and the actress had shared that it was only possible because of the combined effort of the whole crew. She also thanked the fans for their continuous love and support for making the show successful.

