Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh contracts COVID-19

The COVID-19 cases have once again started increasing all over the country and everyday thousands of people are being detected positive. The entertainment industry has also been affected by Coronovirus cases. Among the many actors who have got infected, Ayesha Singh has also become a part of the list. The actress is seen on the top rated daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

As per the announcement by the channel head of the television show, “Actress Ayesha Singh who is an integral part of the TV show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

Ayesha Singh started her acting career with the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and has also been part of the film, Adrishya in 2017. Since 2020, she has been playing the female protagonist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.



