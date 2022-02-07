Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Kishori Shahane shares the ordeal of her nearly fatal accident

Kishori Shahane is presently seen in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress had recently met with a nearly fatal accident while travelling with her husband and director Deepak Vij, and son Bobby Vij. Their family was returning to Mumbai from their farmhouse located near Mulshi Dam. Shahane offered a glimpse of the incident on Instagram where one can see their car rammed by the truck.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, she shared, “Those roads are quite narrow and we were anyway going slow. There was a steep turn, and a truck came out of a sugarcane field suddenly. It barged into our car. It was not even our mistake. We are very focused. My son (Bobby) was in the driver’s seat. We couldn’t even see it coming, it was so quick. We had to bear the hit, because there was nothing we could do.”

The driver apologised to the family, but the actress is very shaken by the incident. She said that these public transport vehicles drive so rashly and have no civic sense. There need to be some strict measures that need to be taken against such drivers.

Days after the accident, she shared that the family is still traumatized by the incident. “We’ve been driving through these roads for years. This was the first time (we had a brush with an accident). It (trucks and such heavy vehicles) has become a terror now. We are still in trauma. The hit was so bad it would have been a fatal accident; something could have happened to my son, who was driving the car,” said the actress.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor also mentions that the family didn’t opt for insurance claims to repair their damaged car. She shared that they are doing it privately since the insurance was becoming another hassle for them.



