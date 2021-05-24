Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completes 200 episodes; Cast shares their view on the landmark event

The cast of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin express gratitude as the show completes 200 episodes.

The popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a unique and progressive show which has garnered a huge viewership in a short span of time. The show is loved by the audience for its intriguing story, excellent narrative and well-defined characters which are portrayed by remarkable actors. The show completed 200 episodes on 24th May 2021 as it moves forwards with more interesting twists in the plot. It is a perfect combination of drama and romance, which has led to a huge number of fans of the show.

The producer of the show Rajesh Ram Singh expressed his happiness, saying that the completion of 200 episodes is the first of the many other milestones for the show. It shows the love of the viewers for the protagonists of the show. The show has attained the interest of the audience from the start of the show and the characters are also loved by the audience. He added that the show will continue to raise the bar and add more drama to the story. He also thanked the channel, his partners, show's writers and the entire cast and crew for their continuous support for the show.

The lead actor of the show Neil Bhatt said that it feels like yesterday when they began shooting for the show. He is very happy that the show has completed 200 episodes. He said that the show is at present top trending as it has a good team which helped them achieve this number. Neil said that time flies when you are surrounded by the right kind of people for work. He added that the journey has given him numerous special moments. The day he was signed for the role of Virat will forever be etched in his heart. He thanked Star Plus, producers, and his creative team for showing faith in him. The show challenges him and brings out his versatility. He added that he feels blessed that he is wherever he is with the support of his fans.

Actress Ayesha Singh was also elated over the show completing yet another landmark as she became nostalgic over the journey till now. She said that it is an all-around team effort that has made the show special. She feels blessed and grateful for being part of a show and acting with a talented team of actors, writers, technicians and crew members who work together for creating an excellent show. She also thanked the fan, fan clubs, fan pages and viewers for their tremendous love for her and the show.

Actress Aishwarya Sharma shared that her journey with the show is phenomenal as the whole team works day and night to make every episode entertaining for the audience. She thanked her fans for their unconditional love and hopes it remains the same in the future. She said that it feels like yesterday the show was started and today it's 200 episodes. She added that there have been numerous tough times for reaching where they are today. She credits the entire team, fans and God for the success.

Actress Kishori Shahane also commented that it is a major achievement for the whole cast and crew. She was overwhelmed to see the show do so well even after numerous episodes. She feels the realism in the characters and storyline of the show made it a huge hit with the audience. Her experience is wonderful and he adds that the cast and crew are like her extended family, with whom she shares amazing chemistry. She also thanked fans for their amazing love and support.

Also read- TRP Report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at top; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai out, Indian Idol 12 in top 5

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×