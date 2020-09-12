Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin FIRST PROMO: Neil Bhatt plays an IPS officer torn in between love and duty
Pinkvilla was the first one to inform that Neil Bhatt's show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be launching next month on Star Plus. The show will be replacing Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The first promo for the show is out and Neil can be seen playing an IPS officer by the name Virat Chauhan. The promo highlights Virat being in love with Pakhi. However, due to unforeseen circumstances and in an attempt to fulfil his duty, he has to marry the daughter of a martyr.
The promo has made it apparent that the show is a love triangle focusing on Neil's character who will be seen torn between his love and duty. The show will be taking the prime slot. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is being produced by Cockcrow & Shaika entertainment, the same production house who have produced the successful show Chhoti Sardarni. Meanwhile, Neil was last seen in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. The show is a remake of Bengali show Kusum Dola.
Also read: EXCLUSIVE: THIS show will be replacing Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay; details inside