Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin heads for a leap; Tanmay Rishi Shah to enter the show; Report

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is regarded among the most popular shows on TV screens for the past some time. The lead of the show Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh has kept the audience engaged with their sweet love story. The intriguing twists and turns in the show had kept the show in TRP list of top 5 shows for almost two years now. As per the latest updates, the show is headed for a leap, which will add a massive twist to the story.

In the recent episodes, the surrogacy track is being shown, where Pakhi has become a surrogate for Sai and Virat’s baby. In the recent episodes, it was shown that Virat assists in Pakhi’s delivery. Now as per reports by Telly Chakkar, the show is headed for a leap of a few years and child actor Tanmay Rishi Shah, will be entering the show as Sai and Virat’s son. Tanmay Rishi Shah, who essayed the role of a young Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be entering the show soon.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. Ayesha Singh essays the lead character 'Sai' and is paired opposite Neil Bhatt in the show. Ayesha has become one of the well-known stars after her stint in this show and enjoys a massive fan following for her acting chops. Actor Neil Bhat is married to Aishwarya Sharma in real life. The couple tied the knot last year on 30 November, 2021.

