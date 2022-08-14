Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers introduce a major shocking twist as Sai meets with an accident; Report

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps and features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. Ayesha Singh essays the lead character 'Sai' and is paired opposite Neil Bhatt in the show. Neil plays the lead role of Virat Chavan and Aishwarya essays Patralekha. However, the makers will now introduce a shocking yet intriguing twist in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the previous episodes, it was seen that Pakhi realises her mistakes and felt bad for everything that she did with Sai and Virat.

As per the India Forums report, the viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will now witness a shocking plot twist as Sai will meet with an accident. It is said that Sai will be traveling in a bus and the bus meets with an accident. Later, the news of the accident reaches Chavan Niwas where the family panics after thinking about Sai. Furthermore, it will be revealed that all the passengers of the bus died. This news shocks the family and they grieve worrying about Sai. They will believe the news and consider Sai dead. However, the plot twist will come now as it will be shown that Sai escapes the accident. It is also said that Sai will move to somewhere else to start a fresh life.

Earlier, it was reported by Telly Chakkar that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be headed for a leap of a few years and child actor Tanmay Rishi Shah, will be entering the show as Sai and Virat’s son. Tanmay Rishi Shah, who essayed the role of a young Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be entering the show soon.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ is produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Films. The show has been ruling the TRP chart and always ranks among the top 5 owing to its interesting plot.

