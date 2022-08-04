Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers to recreate '3 Idiots' scene for Pakhi's delivery?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. Ayesha Singh essays the lead character 'Sai' and is paired opposite Neil Bhatt in the show. Neil plays the lead role of Virat Chavan and Aishwarya essays Patralekha. The show has been ruling the TRP chart and always ranks among the top 5 owing to its interesting plot. Now the audiences can expect more surprising scenes in the upcoming episodes of their favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

According to the India Forums report, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are heading for an interesting plot that will surely grab eyeballs. The makers will recreate the famous scene from Aamir Khan's film '3 Idiots'. In the upcoming episodes, it is seen that Pakhi will be left all alone at Chavan Niwas. On the other hand, Sai will be busy with an important surgery and Virat will also be engaged in a mission. Speaking about the others, the Chavan family members will be away to attend a function out of town. However, there will be extreme weather conditions with heavy rains, and during this, Pakhi will go through labour pain.

Pakhi then somehow manages to call Virat and he reaches Chavan Niwas to help her. Later, Virat calls Sai and she informs him that he will have to do Pakhi’s delivery as no ambulance or doctor will be able to reach the Chavan house because of the bad weather conditions. Sai then instructs Virat on a video call on how to do Pakhi’s delivery.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan performed Mona Singh’s delivery in the movie as Kareena Kapoor Khan directed him about the same on a video call. It will be interesting to see the '3 Idiots’ popular scene recreated by the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Neil Bhatt: Did you know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor is also a fantastic dancer?