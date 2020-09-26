Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt flaunts his football skills in show: It was fun playing after ages

Neil Bhatt is all set to enthrall fans with his upcoming show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor recently opened up about the opening scene, wherein he is seen showing off his football skills.

Neil Bhatt is all set to enthrall fans with his upcoming show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show will be soon launched on Star Plus and will replace Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The first promo of Neil's Bhatt's show was out a few days ago, wherein it was revealed that he will play the role of Virat Chauhan, an IPS officer.

While the promo is loved by many, Neil recently spilled the beans about the opening scene of the show, wherein he is seen showing off his football skills. Yes, Neil will be seen boasting his football playing skills and will leave everyone wowed by his tricks. Playing football for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was a 'pleasing' experience for Neil, as he loves the sport. In fact, in real life, Neil has been an inter-college law division national level champion also. Getting the opportunity to play football for the upcoming drama, Neil relived his college days and enjoyed the game as he played after ages.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Not Diya Aur Baati Hum 2, Deepika Singh aka Sandhya to do a cameo in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sharing his experience, Neil said, 'It felt so good and was fun playing football after ages, I enjoyed it a lot. The best part was that we were playing a natural game, with goals happening for real. I did not feel conscious, nor was there the pressure of performing well. Moreover, I did not practice before shooting the sequence, I just used my skill and experience at the game. '

The talented actor further took down the memory lane and shared how much he enjoyed playing football back in the days. 'I was a good player back then and was surprised that I still had the flow. The other members too were good, so it was a great time. It made me nostalgic about my college days. I hope the audience will enjoy and feel the authenticity of this particular opening scene.'

Here are some glimpses from Neil Bhatt's football session in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Talking about the show's promo, it highlights Virat being in love with Pakhi. However, due to unforeseen circumstances and in an attempt to fulfill his duty, he has to marry the daughter of a martyr. Are you excited for this new story? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin FIRST PROMO: Neil Bhatt plays an IPS officer torn in between love and duty

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×