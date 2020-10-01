Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Rekha speaks about love and sacrifice and vows audiences

A new promo of upcoming show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been released, and it features the evergreen star Rekha. The actress talks about love and sacrifice, and it will leave you stunned. Read on.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to mark its journey on Indian Television from October 5 (2020). Starring Neil Bhatt (Virat) in the lead role, the show is going to be a love triangle, where Virat will be torn between love and duty. With only a few days left for the show's premiere, fans are left excited to see what this emotionally romantic drama has to offer them.

Now, to increase the curiosity of the fans, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have released another promo, which is very 'special'. Well, the latest promo shows the evergreen actress talking about love and sacrifice. Yes, Rekhaji is seen opening up about love, feelings, and the challenges that come with it sometimes. Love is said to be the most beautiful feeling in the world, but what happens when you cannot express your love for the other in front of the world when you have to keep it hidden?

The pain that comes along, is unexplainable, and this is what Rekha ji speaks about in the new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The Bollywood diva is seen expressing love and sacrifice in the same breath, and it hits the right chord. The fine actress begins with humming the song 'Goom hai kisi ke pyaar mein, dil subah shaam' as she goes to reveal that the heart-touching track is very close to her heart. She adds, 'The song is special, because you have opened up about your love for someone, but don't have the right to talk about it in the open.'

'Jab dil kisi ke pyaar me subah shaam ghum rahe, toh mohabatt ibadaat ban jaati hai,' these lines by Rekha in the promo, will surely touch your heart. Talking about love and sacrifice is not easy, but with the conviction, Rekha ji puts it forward, it taps the right nerve, and you're left awestruck.

Here are some glimpses from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo ft. Rekha:

Neil aka Virat plays the role of an IPS officer in the show, who is in love with Pakhi, but owing to his 'duty' he has to marry the daughter of a martyr. The story will chronicle around the trio and their emotional dilemma.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will replace Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch this new story on Star Plus from 8 pm? Let us know in the comment section below.

