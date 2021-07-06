Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt & Ayesha Singh on their chemistry: Audience connects to the nok jhok

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt speak on how the chemistry between their respective characters Sai and Virat has come to be organic. Scroll further to read what she said.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most beloved shows currently being played on television screens. The audience connects to the characters and the storyline of the show. The characters of Sai and Virat played respectively by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt have appealed to the audience intrinsically with their unique dynamic. Both Neil and Ayesha recently sat down for a chat with TellyChakkar and untangled the web of how their chemistry has been developed over the period of time. Neil mentioned that the characters have been written in a very organic way therefore there’s a flow to it.

Speaking about the dynamic between the two characters, Neil said, “Well the show has a unique way of showing the growth between these two characters, and that happens in those scenes. It’s written in an organic way so performing on them is easy and there’s a flow to it. All emotions are written in a way that there’s an organic development in the scene. So that’s why probably the audience connects to the nok jhok, friendship and the impending love in the scenes.” Ayesha also spoke about the dynamic and mentioned that the nok-jhok between the two characters leads to an underlying friendship.

Speaking about Sai and Virat, Ayesha said, “Sometimes there are two correct opinions about the same thing! I think all these things make our relationship very beautiful. In real life, every human being is flawed. Nobody is perfect. Sai is right according to her and there is no black and white all the time, sometimes situations are grey in nature. Sai loses her cool while it is the other way around and this is the beauty of ‘Sairat’.”

