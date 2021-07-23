Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Yamini Malhotra says acting wasn’t her 1st choice: Career choices kept changing

Yamini Malhotra has been creating a lot of buzz with her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which also stars Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead. The actress has garnered immense popularity with her performance and fans are in awe of her onscreen aura. But did you know that Yamini never dreamt of becoming an actress in the first place? Yes! The actress has stated that she was quite a shy kid and wanted to become a teacher initially. While her career choices kept changing over the years, acting was quite unplanned.

Talking about the same, Yamini said, “Career choices kept changing as I grew up. Until 10th, I wanted to be a teacher. Post that mom wanted me to study Medicine and become a doctor. So I did my BDS- bachelors of dental surgery and became a dentist. I started working in a clinic, but I wanted to study more. So I took admission in a UK university for an MBM course. But destiny had some other plans. My mom suffered a heart attack and I had to quit college and come back to India. So I chose to do LLB. Then suddenly acting happened. I was chosen for LG mobile ad in Delhi, and from there, I found a new career option of getting into commercial modelling and acting. Thereafter, I did few more ads like Club Mahindra, Haier washing machine and few Punjabi songs staying in Delhi. Upon landing in Mumbai, I grabbed my first Punjabi film and became the face on the Goodnight mosquito repellent packets”.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress also mentioned that her parents have been quite supportive of her choices. Instead, her father encouraged her to develop an overall personality instead of pushing herself for 90 percent. “Dad always said that he didn’t want me to score 90 percent and be a bookworm. He wanted me to develop my overall personality. He said it’s ok to score average marks, but you must play sports and participate in co-curricular activities. I used to play a lot, both outdoor and indoor games. I enjoyed swimming, basketball, volleyball, puzzles, and quiz games,” she added.

Well, Yamini is quite grateful for her journey and stated, “I now have a white coat, a black coat and I am living a colourful filmy life as well. I’m loving every bit of this journey”.

