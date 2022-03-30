Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sachin Shroff to enter the show as Shivani's fiancé

Television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows right now. The show has maintained its position among the top 5 shows on the TRP list for the past one year. The show features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Singh, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. As per reports by Telly Chakkar, actor Sachin Shroff will be soon entering the show, which will bring a new twist to the plot.

According to their sources, post the Holi celebrations, Sachin Shroff will make an entry in the show. Apparently, he will be playing the role of Shivani’s (Tanvi Thakkar) fiance.

Sachin is known for his stints in Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Naam Gum Jayegaa, Shagun, and Paramavatar Shri Krishna. He was last seen in Bobby Deol’s popular web series Aashram.

The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola, and it is loved by the masses. It is produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. They currently produce popular shows like Choti Sarrdarni on Colors, Kaamna on Sony TV, and Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey on Star Plus.

Sachin Shroff was earlier married to actress Juhi Parmar, but the couple got divorced in 2018. He had shared in an interview with ETimes, “The divorce happened with mutual consent, amicably and in a dignified manner. Unfortunately, and by Juhi’s own public admission, she was never in love with me. One-sided relationships are doomed from the beginning. It’s said, ‘It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all’. But the fact is that it hurts to have been in a loveless marriage. Nothing I did could make Juhi love me."

