Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai to meet Shruti for the first time; What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin always grabs headlines. The shown character was introduced by veteran Bollywood actress Rekha. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Till now, the audience saw that Sai has decided to leave the Chavan house. Virat tries to stop her but she doesn’t listen to him. She tells him that he has lost all her rights on her. She also decides to divorce Virat and vows to sign the papers as soon as possible.

She requests the Chavan family to not stop her from leaving the house. While Patralekha taunts Sai saying that she leaves the Chavan house only to come back with Virat. She further asks Sai to let everyone know if this will happen again so that nobody gets tensed. In the upcoming episode, Sai will be meeting Shruti for the first time. She still does not know that Virat is Shruti’s husband. Sai will meet her as a doctor. She treats Shruti as her first case study and Shruti also tries to connect with ‘an upset’ Sai. Shruti wants to make her happy. On the other hand, Sai is still unaware of the fact that Virat is not Shruti’s real husband. While Virat’s mother has also become sad after Sai leaves home.

It is worth mentioning here that the show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola. The story revolves around Virat, a young police officer, marries a woman to honour the promise he made to her dying father. But when his former lover re-enters his life, he finds his heart pulled in both directions.

