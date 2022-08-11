Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister on video call; PICS

Today, on the 11th of August, we celebrate the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan. This day is observed in order to cherish the special bond between brothers and sisters. The brothers, in return, promise to protect and honour their sisters forever. Our celebs are also celebrating this special day with their sisters in their own unique way. Speaking of which, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Shikha Bhatt on a video call.

Today, Neil took to his Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures with Aishwarya Sharma and his mother Sunita Bhatt while his sister was on a video call. Neil and Aishwarya are seen decked up in ethnic outfits as they celebrate the occasion. In these photos, Neil can also be seen showing off his beautiful Rakhi. Sharing these snaps, he captioned, "Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone Miss you @shikha_bhatt".

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt love story:

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love with each other. The duo got married on November 30, 2021. The couple had a grand wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and later hosted a reception in Mumbai for friends and family.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. Ayesha Singh essays the lead character 'Sai' and is paired opposite Neil Bhatt in the show. Neil plays the lead role of Virat Chavan and Aishwarya essays Patralekha. The show has been ruling the TRP chart and always ranks among the top 5 owing to its interesting plot.

