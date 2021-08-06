Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Veteran actress Rekha gets paid THIS amount for a small promo

Bollywood diva and the graceful queen has a unique charm to her, which has made her a timeless beauty. She is seldom seen on the television screens, but whenever she makes an appearance on any show, all the eyes are on her. The actress, for the first time, has shot for the promo of a television show and the audience is amazed by her expressions, work, and overall charisma. She has shot a promo for the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and as per reports, she has been paid a hefty amount of 5-7 crores for her screen presence.

Ever since the news about Rekha coming on the TV screens was released, her fans have been waiting with bated breath for their Bollywood idol. She has shot for the popular daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she can be seen increasing the excitement with the show's new twist.

As per reports, the actress has been paid a huge sum of around 5-7 crores for her brief 1-minute appearance for the promotion of the plot twist of the show.