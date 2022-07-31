Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh looks nothing less than a royal queen as she dons a Rajputi look

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. Ayesha Singh essays the lead character 'Sai' and is paired opposite Neil Bhatt in the show. Ayesha has become one of the well-known stars after her stint in this show and enjoys a massive fan following for her acting chops. She also has a very active presence on her social media handle and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle.

Ayesha Singh shares new pictures

Today, Ayesha Singh surprised fans as she dropped some stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. Ayesha donned a heavily embellished Rajputi lehnga and looked nothing less than a queen. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress is cladded with jewelry which makes a marvelous addition to her ethnic attire. She also opted for the traditional Rajasthani 'white chuda' and looks absolutely gorgeous as she strikes a pose for the pictures. Her fans and friends have dropped amazing comments for Ayesha's enchanting look.

On the professional front, Ayesha Singh started her acting career with the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and has also been part of the film, Adrishya in 2017. Since 2020, she has been playing the female protagonist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's current plot revolves around Patralekha's pregnancy and the show has managed to grab the audience's attention with its plot. It will be interesting to see what the makers have next in store for the audiences.

