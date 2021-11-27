Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actors Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma to tie the knot on THIS date; Report

Television actor Neil Bhatt has been making it to the headlines ever since his relationship news with Aishwarya Sharma came out. Now the latest news around Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor is that he will be tying the knot with his co-star just in a few days. Neil and Aishwarya play Virat and Pakhi in the show and now very soon we will get to see them as husband and wife in real life. The two will be tying the knot in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the reports in India Today, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma will be tying the knot on November 30 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The couple will be later throwing a wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. Reportedly the two got engaged in a Roka ceremony in January this year. The announcement came as a shock for everyone but fans are showering love on them. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is one of the most popular shows on Star Plus.

Recently, Aishwarya shared a loved-up picture with Neil celebrating a year of confessing their love for each other. She wrote, "It’s been a year my love @bhatt_neil. October is the month of our confession and we decided to be with each other and told our parents. love you so much (sic)."

In the serial, Pakhi were shown in love but parted ways as the track further progressed. But in real life, Neil has got his ladylove. We wish the couple a lot of luck.

