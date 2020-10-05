  1. Home
  2. tv

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Deepika Singh aka Sandhya is back to support Neil Bhatt in a new PROMO

Deepika Singh returns to the screens as Sandhya Rathi to promote Neil Bhatt's show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
15757 reads Mumbai
Deepika Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein
Pinkvilla was the first one to inform that Deepika Singh aka IPS Sandhya from Diya Aur Bati Hum will be returning in her role as an IPS officer for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We had also informed that the actress will be doing a cameo and will be seen supporting her colleague Virat Chauhan, played by Neil Bhatt. A new promo featuring Deepika finally puts an end to all rumours of Diya Aur Baati Hum Season 2 and reveals Deepika donning her IPS uniform yet again. 

Deepika also informs that she is there to help her IPS friend and it is definitely a treat for fans to watch her, even though it is a cameo. Meanwhile, before this the makers had got the eternal Rekha who was seen humming the song by the same title and creating a curiosity if she will be playing a significant role in the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be replacing Kasautii Zindagii Kay today at 8 PM slot. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on

The show is being produced by Cockcrow & Shaika entertainment, the same production house who have produced the successful show Chhoti Sardarni. Neil aka Virat plays the role of an IPS officer in the show, who is in love with Pakhi, but owing to his 'duty' he has to marry the daughter of a martyr. The story will chronicle around the trio and their emotional dilemma. 

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Rekha speaks about love and sacrifice and vows audiences

Credits :Star Plus Instagram

