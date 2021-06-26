  1. Home
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin SPOILERS: Virat takes the pendant from Bhavani as he wants Sai to have it

Virat tries to show his love to Sai by gifting her a pendant, but Bhavani creates a scene; hence, Sai gifts it to her. Virat gifts another pendant to Bhavani to get the former back.
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows. The latest track of the show is engaging and entertaining as the new drama unfolds between Sai and Virat. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Virat gets upset with his family for taunting him as he buys a gift for Sai. He feels irritated with the reaction of his family members. He decides to leave for work without having his food. Then Pakhi will be seen blaming Sai for his leaving as Virat is her husband.

Later, Bhavani becomes upset because Virat gives a gift to Sai. So Sai gives the pendant to her. Seeing this Virat is hurt and he decides to take the pendant back from her. Then he gifts Bhavani another Ruby pendant. Seeing the gift, she asks him if his gesture indicates that he wants back the pendant Sai had given her. She returns the pendant to Sai and also praises her. She also tells Sai that she is lucky to have a husband like him. 

When Virat goes to Sai to give the necklace back to Sai, he overhears her talking to her classmate. This makes him jealous and he scolds her for not focussing on her studies. He also tells her that she is his responsibility; hence, she should focus on her goals.  

In the recent plot, it is shown that Virat wants to express his love to Sai, but she is leaving no stone unturned to distance herself from Virat. The lead pair of the show, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh are loved by the viewers.

