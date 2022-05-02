Gia Manek starrer Tera Mera Sath Rahe to end in the first week of June? Find Out

Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe premiered on 16 August 2021. It starred Gia Manek, Mohammad Nazim Khilji, Rupal Patel, and Vandana Vithlani playing important roles. This show was Gia Manek's comeback show on television after she took a break for a few years. Tera Mera Saath Rahe was a prequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya that aired on Star Plus. Actress Hunar Gandhi was also roped in recently in the prequel to play the antagonist in the show. However, it is now confirmed that the show is wrapping up and will end in the first week of June.

As per the ETimes report, Tera Mera Saath Rahe will soon wrap up in the first week of June. This news has been confirmed by Rupal Patel herself as she expressed her joy in being a part of this show. Rupal said that she is glad that the show had a run for over six to eight months. She added that nowadays if a show runs for more than six months, then even that is considered a good run. The actress further explained that when she joined the show, it was told to her that it would be a prequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and the main three actors would be a part of it. But later, it was treated as a completely new show rather than a prequel.

Rupal also said that the makers decided on a prequel because Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa was a popular show, and viewers would connect again with Gopi and Kokilaben's characters. She also said that she is glad that her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa helped her bag this show. Hunar Gandhi also expressed her joy in getting the opportunity to play the antagonist role in the show. She adds that it's been a month since she is shooting for the show, and it was a learning experience shooting with Rupal Patel. However, actress Gia Manek has not yet responded to this news.

Also Read: Rupal Patel & Vandana Vithlani on headlining ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’: Hope that the audience like our new style