Gia Manek talks about her character in Tera Mera Saath Rahe: I relate to Gopika to a great extent

It is about her journey, as she is an orphan and an under-confident girl but is very talented. The journey is about the challenges she goes through in her life, and how she overcomes them with a mentor coming into her life.

Gia says: "I am so happy to be playing the role of Gopika. Amid trying times, I am thrilled to have bagged a lead role and to have begun shooting for my new show. Above all, I'm glad to be back on the sets and shooting all over again. I hope viewers and fans continue to shower their love and appreciation as I embark on a new journey."

Gia has been part of serials like 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Jeannie Aur Juju'.

She talks about her character and how she relates with it. Gia shares: "I relate to the character to a great extent because it's about how a girl who is so powerless and underconfident, becomes just the opposite of that and turns into a powerful, confident, fearless, and 'bindaas' girl, who I am today. It's similar to my journey."

She adds how Gopika goes through a transformation and after a year, she becomes a strong woman, similarly Giaa too has changed with time and she shares on the same: "I was myself a person who was driven by fear but I am grateful to meet a few people in my life. They have helped me to become the person I am today."

The 35-year-old actress concludes with the hope that the show will be well received by the audience.

"Whenever I have done shows it has been received well, which is also why I am extremely grateful to the audience. There has never been a lack of appreciation from audiences, so I trust that it will be the same as this time as well," she wraps up.

'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' will start on Monday on Star Bharat.

