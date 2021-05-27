Giaa Manek on her comeback as Gopi bahu with Saathiya’s prequel: Destiny will decide which one I will choose

In a recent interview, Giaa Manek opened about returning in Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s prequel as the main protagonist. Scroll down to read what she said.

Giaa Manek won zillions of hearts with her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She became a household name and proved her mettle as a talented actress. After the stupendous success of season 1 of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, the makers came back with Season 2. A recent buzz has it that the show’s prequel is being planned with Giaa returning as protagonist upcoming prequel that is said to be made by a different production house.

Now, in a recent interview with the Times of India, Giaa has opened about her comeback and also talked about the controversy, which sparked off post her quitting the daily soap to participate in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. On being asked if is she is making a comeback with Saathiya’s prequel, the actress said she has a few projects in hand. She added that destiny will decide which one she will choose. If everything gets confirmed, she will be happy to share the good news. And it could be any show.

Talking about the controversy, Giaa was quoted saying, “All that is in the past, I don’t want to discuss it. We are in 2021 now and have come a long way. We are grateful that we are all alive in this pandemic. Actors do continue with their fiction shows and also participate in reality shows. I don’t hold any grudge against anyone and if there are good offers from any producer, I would always want to work with them.”

The actress also mentioned that she spent the whole of last year working on making herself more capable of facing any kind of situation in life. The pandemic has taught her to become self-reliant, so she was busy learning new things.

