Giaa Manek on reuniting with Mohammad Nazim in Tera Mera Saath Rahe: It has always been a delight to work with

Giaa Manek, who became a household name with her stint in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is all set to reunite with the cast for Tera Mera Saath Rahe. Yes! The new family drama will once again feature Giaa opposite Mohammad Nazim and the duo are expected to win hearts with their chemistry. Recently, the bubbly actress shared her excitement about sharing the screen space with Nazim after a decade and stated that it is always a delight to work with him.

During her recent conversation with Telly Chakkar, Giaa asserted that while they are collaborating after a decade for Tera Mera Saath Rahe, nothing has changed between them. “It is wonderful, nothing has changed despite working back after a decade, we always had the same respect for each other. It has always been a delight to work with him,” Giaa was quoted saying. She also added that they will be coming with a new equation in Tera Mera Saath Rahe. She said, “It's a new show, new concept, I am not bringing back anything from the past, instead we are focusing on the present and whatever is required to reinvent the spark we are taking care of”.

To note, Tera Mera Saath Rahe will also mark Giaa’s reunion with Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben and the latter is all praises for the actress. “After so many days, we all met together. However, we never felt that we were meeting after so many days. My relationship with Gia Manek is also very sweet. She is a good person and now she looks mature. She has grown as an actress too,” the actress was quoted saying.

