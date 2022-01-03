Giggles, tears, soiled diapers: Nakuul Mehta shares cute PIC with son Sufi as he completes 11 months

Nakuul Mehta is presently seen as the lead in the popular TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The actor is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parekh, and the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Sufi in 2021. Their little one completed 11 months today and Nakuul Mehta can hardly control his happiness. He shared an adorable picture with his son with a beautiful caption.

Nakuul Mehta has shared a heartwarming picture of father and son as he shared the journey of 11 months engulfing a roller-coaster of emotions. He shared in the caption, “We are 11 months young today 11 months of giggles, laughters, tears, soiled diapers, sleepless nights & infinite joy!”

His friends commented on social media and showered love. Sneha Namanandi wrote, “Cho cute.”, Ashlesha Savant wrote, “Happy 11 months @babysufim”, Vishal Mishra commented, “Cutest”. Kunal Jaisingh wrote, “Happy 11month sufi baby”, Vahbiz commented “Awww time flies”.

Nakuul Mehta had tested COVID-19 positive a few weeks back and had quarantined himself. He had isolated himself from his family during the period. He shared a post on social media in which he showed how he completes 45 days of distance from his family. Recently his wife Jankee Parekh had also shared the post on social media as she talked about the tough time she had to go through when her son had become COVID 19 positive. She wrote, “Also Sufi turns 11 months, today. Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison.”



