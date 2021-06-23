  1. Home
A glimpse into the cozy and comfortable home of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Take a look into the beautiful home of the lovely couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.
64012 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2021 06:31 pm
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the power couples of television. The duo met on the sets of the show Sasural Simar Ka as they were paired with each other. During the shoot of the serial, they formed a deep bond and fell in love. They dated for a long period of seven years and finally got married in the year 2018 in Bhopal. The couple shares a beautiful and joyful life in their charming house in Mumbai. They live with the family of Shoaib Ibrahim which includes his parents and siblings. Here is a glimpse of their simple yet elegant home. 

Drawing room- There are two single-seaters and other long sofas in the shades of cream. The walls are painted in a golden shade and there is a wooden table.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Balcony- There is a simple balcony with white painted railings. There is a green grass carpet on one side along with a swing. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kitchen- There is a simple kitchen with wooden cabinets and a black cooktop. There are all the essential appliances in the kitchen. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Swimming pool- There is a huge swimming pool with wooden surroundings. https://www.instagram.com/p/By8SPMrFGhN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bedroom- The bedroom has a plain white bed and cushions. There is full wall padding on the back of the bed in shades of gold. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Dude this was their house design before they got it renovated . This is or actually was their house design but now it's completely different except the kitchen. And yes they do not have a pool

Anonymous 1 day ago

Get your facts correct. This is a hotels room in Agra, where Dipika was shooting and not their bedroom. They dont have any swimming pool.. thats a resort where they went with family. Kuchh bhi Pinkvilla..

Anonymous 1 day ago

Their house is v ordinary with basic facilities, kitchen is so narrow like alley

close