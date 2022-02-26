A glimpse into the elegant abode of Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai

Mugdha Chapekar is one of the most popular actresses in the television sector. She started her acting career with the show Solhah Singaarr. She gained fame with the show Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, where she played the role of princess Sanyogita. The actress has been part of numerous other TV shows including Dharam Veer, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Satrangi Sasural, Savitri Devi College & Hospital, etc. She has been part of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya since 2019. The actress is married to Satrangi Sasural fame Ravish Desai. The couple lives in a magnificent abode in Mumbai. Here is a glimpse of their home.

Living area- There is a spacious living area with multi-coloured couches with paintings on the walls. There is a wall-mounted book rack with lots of books and décor pieces on them.

Kitchen-

There is an open kitchen with a glass wall parting from the dining area. There is a window on the side.

Dining area-

There is a dining table right in front of the kitchen. There are cushioned chairs and a glass tabletop.

Temple-

There is a beautiful temple in the house. There is an idol of Lord Ganesha with fairy lights and floral décor around it.

Balcony-

The house has a simple balcony with plants on the sides and fairy light decoration.

Bedroom-

There is wooden work in the bedroom with grey wallpapers.