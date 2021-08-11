Glimpse of Sima Taparia moments before she stepped inside Bigg Boss OTT house; Fans shower support

Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia entered the Bigg Boss OTT house not as a contestant but as a guest. Sima shared a glimpse of herself on her official Instagram handle moments before stepping inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. She also thanked her followers for all the support. She was seen donning a purple top with a neck piece. Matchmaker kept her hair open and looked her best for the show. “Moments before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. Overwhelmed with all the DM's, Tags and Support,” her caption read along with the post. Hosted by filmmaker , Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Sunday.

Earlier, a source close to the development informed, “Considering that the theme of Bigg Boss OTT this year is ‘stay connected’, the contestants entered the house in pairs. However, Taparia will enter the show today with an intention to make some changes to these pairs, and also give feedback on their already existing connections.” There are a total of 13 participants in the house including, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhat and Ridhima Pandit, among a few others and now Sima Taparia is entering to create some magic inside the house.

As per the News18 report, she opened up about her entry in the Karan Johar hosted show and said, “Bigg Boss OTT will be an Over the Top Experience for me. I just couldn’t say ‘No’. I’m known for finding the right matches for people, ‘andar ja kar bhi mein wahi karna chahungi’.”