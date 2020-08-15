GlobalprayersforSSR: Ekta Kapoor, Mahesh Shetty & others join hands in global observation for the late actor

Hours after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti and Ankita Lokhnde initiated the Global Prayers for Sushant Singh Rajput, TV celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Rashmi Desai and others joined the campaign in support for the late actor.

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput has left a hole in the hearts of many. Especially his family and friends who loved him dearly. On June 14th, 2020, the actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Marking two months since the sad demise of the fan-favorite actor, who etched his name in the hearts of many, Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti started Global prayers for SSR on 15th August. Apart from family members, many celebrities have also taken part in this movement and have asked everyone to pray for him so his family can get justice.

Throughout the day a slew of TV celebrities have been taking to their respective social media accounts sharing their support for the late actor insisting justice to whatever might’ve happened. With the Supreme Court yet to announce if the CBI can take over the case, celebrities, friends and family of the actor are now requesting the CBI to take the case over and grant Sushant’s family justice.

TV celebrities that include Rashmi Desai, Shweta Tiwari, Mahesh Shetty. Karan Wahi and Ekta Kapoor took to their own social media accounts and joined hands in the global prayer hoping the late actor gets the justice he needs. “My friend U will Always be in our prayers… @sushantsinghrajput #prayerforsushant #cbiforsushant #globalprayers4ssr,” shared on his Instagram profile. He uploaded a picture of the actor on a boat while shooting giving him a wide smile.

Mahesh Shetty uploaded a picture of him joining his hands in prayer and captioned it, “#globalprayers4ssr #bepositive #lettruthwin,” on his Instagram profile. Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account and uploaded a video with her kid while they both joined their hands in prayer. She captioned it, “#prayersforssr,” alongside a folded hand emoticon.

Here are the posts by Mahesh Shetty & others:

