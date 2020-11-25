  1. Home
Gold Awards 2020 Shoot: Hina Khan pens an inspiring note on hard work as she 'wins two' prestigious awards

It was a double celebration for Hina Khan at the Gold Awards 2020 as the diva was honored with two distinguished awards to celebrate her contribution to the entertainment industry. The actress also penned a heartwarming note post the win to motivate others.
Mumbai
Hina Khan is the epitome of hard work and perseverance. With her dedication and never-give-up attitude, the actress has proved that 'nothing can stop one to achieve their dreams.' Today, whenever someone talks about a celebrity that has brought change and inspired others, Hina Khan's name shines right at the top. Recently, the talented actress gushed with joy as she was honoured with not one but, two prestigious awards. Yes, you read that right. 

Yesterday, the most-awaited awards of the year Gold Awards 2020 was held. While it was a moment of celebration, the spectacle was not the same as previous times, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was a double celebration for Hina Khan as she bagged two awards. Hina was felicitated with Style Icon of Television Industry (female) and Style Icon of Social Media (female), both of which she deserved. Hina's fashion game is known to everyone and her love for her 'extended family aka fans' is depicted through her various social media handles.  

ALSO READ: Hina Khan channels her inner diva as she stuns in a black and white gown; See PHOTOS

The actress was overwhelmed by the honour and expressed her happiness with a moving note. She penned down an inspiring note on how hard work always pays off as she looked back at her journey. 'Vision is the yield of futuristic zest and continuous hard work. If you get worthy appreciation and motivation along the way, the journey stands tall and inspiring. Some stories are filled with gold even when u can’t see the colours. Thank you,' shared Hina Khan. 

The diva also shared a heartwarming picture holding both the trophies in her hand, as she flashed her beaming smile for the camera. Talking about style, Hina made heads turn with her outfit at the award ceremony. Hina looked regal in a black crepe, white one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. 

Take a look at Hina's post here: 

Well, this proves why she is touted as 'Queen' by many, and she certainly is the queen of hearts! Congratulations to the diva, Hina Khan. 

Credits :Hina Khan's Twitter

