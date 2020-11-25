Gold Awards 2020 Shoot: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar win the 'Most Glamourous TV Stars'

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) spread their glam at the Gold Awards 2020 last night. The duo bagged the most glamorous TV personality awards, leaving PreeRan fans elated. Read on.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are touted to be the 'cutest onscreen jodi' on Indian Television, all thanks to their chemistry in Kundali Bhagya. But, what if we told you they are also the 'most glamourous personalities' in the Telly world? You'll be taken aback with happiness, wouldn't you? Well, so do your happy little dance as Sharad and Dheeraj are the 'most glamourous.'

The duo was tagged as the 'most glamourous' at the Gold Awards 2020, which was held yesterday. Shraddha won the Most Glamorous TV actress, while Dheeraj bagged the Most Glamourous TV actor. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fanfare at the Gold Awards 2020 was not the same, and merely a shoot was done. Shraddha dazzled in a high-neck shimmery white long gown and looked resplendent. Dheeraj spread his swag in a black suit with golden floral prints. Yes, Dheeraj took the word Gold quite seriously (chuckles)!

It goes on to say, Shraddha and Dheeraj have not only mesmerized viewers with their top-notch acting prowess but also their amazing sense of style. The actress was super excited by the win and shared why 'style' means to her in a brief caption on Instagram. Shraddha expressed, 'For me, Style and Glamour has a lot to do with your inner confidence, belief in yourself, and a disregard for anyone else’s opinion of you. Wear anything you like with a smile and step out like a Queen- You’re glamorous! Thank You, Gold (Style and Glamour) Awards for calling me the "Most Glamorous Tv Personality", I think you’re too Kind!' On the other hand, Dheeraj also couldn't keep calm about it.

Take a look at Shraddha and Dheeraj's posts here:

Congratulations to our fashionistas Preeta and Karan. Way to go PreeRan!

