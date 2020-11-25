Gold Awards 2020 Shoot: Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra can't keep calm with their big win

Naagin 5 co-stars Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) were felicitated with a prestigious award (individually) at the Gold Glam and Style Awards 2020 held yesterday. Read on.

The Indian Television industry is beaming in happiness as it is that time of the year when actors are felicitated for their hard work and contribution throughout the year. Yes, we're talking about awards! Yesterday (November 24, 2020), the most-awaited Gold Awards 2020 happened. However, this time it was different, all thanks (not really!) to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like every year, the fun-loving event was not held owing to the situation, but a shoot was done. Well, when fans get to see their favourite one's all decked up and happy, it is worth it! Most of the actors took trophies home, and among them were also Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. While the two are setting screens on fire as Bani and Veer aka VAni, during the Gold Awards 2020 shoot, the duo did the same. Surbhi and Sharad were ecstatic as they bagged some precious awards.

Surbhi was awarded The Hot Stepper Award (female), while Sharad was felicitated for his contribution. The duo was beyond happy with their wins and expressed their gratitude on social media. Surbhi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery silver off-shoulder dress, while Sharad looked dapper in a grey suit and white shirt. Well, the two sorts of colour coordinated there, and that's what fans call VAni magic.

The actress was on cloud nine after the win and expressed, 'Here comes the First One For Tonight Gold Glam and Style Awards 2020 in the Category THE HOT- STEPPER (Female). Thank you to the lovely Team at Gold Awards and my Dearest and always amazing Vikaas Kalantri. Thank you for the acknowledgment.' Sharad also shared his happiness, '

What a precious privilege it is to be alive, to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love, to celebrate. ThankYou! To all the people in my life who make me smile, support & bring me joy, A big Thank You.' He also dedicated this award to his fans, viewers, and people who love him unconditionally.

Take a look at Surbhi and Sharad's posts here:

Congratulations to our Sarvasresth Naagin and Cheel!

