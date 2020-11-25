Gold Awards 2020 Shoot: Sidharth Shukla, Harshad Chopda, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan and others stun in style

From Sidharth Shukla, Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopda to Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan, several Telly Town celebrities sparkled at the red carpet of the Gold Awards 2020 Shoot last night. Check out their stylish avatars here.

Television stars swamped the red carpet of the Gold Glam and Style Awards last night (November 25, 2020). Yes, it was the first award ceremony to take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic with full safety and precautions. Needless to say, the Gold Awards 2020 was star-studded with popular faces of the Indian Television industry spreading their sparkle in their stylish best looks.

Sidharth Shukla, , , Surbho Chandna, Shivangi Joshi, Moshin Khan, Sharad Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shrcouldn'trya, Gauahar Khan, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Debina Bonerjee, Harshad Chopda, and many others graced the shoot, putting their best fashion foot forward. The organiser of Gold Awards 2020, Vikaas Kalantri, also beamed with happiness with his wife Priyanka. Talking about how COVID has affected the award function, Vikas told us, 'In these trying times we thought of launching our new property called Gold Glam & Style Awards obviously we couldnt have the same fanfare as a normal awards show and had to do it more like a shoot but are happy to even do that. Thank you for all the lovely actors for supporting this and turning up. Hopefully all should be normal soon & we come back with a bigger better version. Till then stay safe.'

Sidharth looked dapper in a Manish Malhotra designed grey jacket, black pants, and white shirt. The Bigg Boss 13 winner bagged 'two prestigious awards' - The Style Icon Social Media and Style Icon In The Television Industry! He thanked fans in a quirky way, saying, 'Everyone who is supporting me on social media. This award is ours but I get to keep it.'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan looked dashing as he posed for some beautiful pictures Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna after the win. Gauahar Khan, who is making headlines for her soon-to-be wedding with Zaid Darbar, stunned in a black outfit. Telly world's cute couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary aka Privika looked adorable together. Harshad Chopda, who, fans have been missing on the small screen charmed everyone with his handsomeness. Shweta Tiwari looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery sequin saree.

Take a look at TV stars stunning at the Gold Awards 2020 Shoot here:

Thanks you #GoldAwards @VikasKalantri and everyone who is supporting me on social media ......this award is ours but I get to keep it pic.twitter.com/EY727QUvRB — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 24, 2020

