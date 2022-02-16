'Gone way too soon', writes Neha Bhasin remembering legend Bappi Lahiri; PIC

Veteran Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. On February 15 night he died due to multiple health issues. The news about his sudden demise has saddened the entertainment and music industry. Numerous celebrities from the film and television industry have been paying tribute to the legendary singer. Popular singer Neha Bhasin had recently shared a post for bidding her last adieu to the late singer.

Neha took to her Instagram handle and shared a recent picture she got clicked with Bappi da. She was seen happily posing for the click. The photograph also features Bappi da’s son Bappa Lahiri. Neha posted the picture and wrote, “Dearest Bappi da, I am in disblief Woke up to this saddest news. It feels like a personal loss. We just celebrated your 69th birthday, gone way too soon. Your legend will always live on. A legend with a heart of gold. Miss you Bappi da Om Shanti ”

See Neha Bhasin’s post for Bappi Lahiri here:

She also shared a picture of Bappi da on her Instagram story along with his song ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re’ playing in the background. With the picture, she wrote, “Love you Bappi da”.

Take a look:

Several other celebrities from the television industry including Rupali Ganguly, Sugandha Mishra, Hiten Tejwani, Sudhanshu Pandey, Tejasswi Prakash, among others paid tribute to him. Some of them even shared throwback pictures with him.

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at Juhu’s CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai, as reported by PTI.



