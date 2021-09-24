Good luck big brother: Asim Riaz congratulates Umar Riaz for his Bigg Boss 15 journey

Asim Riaz’s elder brother Umar Riaz recently confirmed that he will join Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. Soon after the announcement was made official, younger brother Asim, took to social media to bid congratulations to Umar for his upcoming journey. While doing so, Asim said, “Good luck big brother.”

Bigg Boss 15 has now become one of the most-awaited reality TV shows. Needless to say that the interesting pattern of the competition has always kept the audiences glued to their TV screens. Now, after the first digital version, viewers have become eager to watch donning the hat of the host once again. The entire contestant list has not been revealed by the makers yet. Amidst this, former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz’s elder brother Umar confirmed that he will feature on the controversial TV show as a contestant.

On Thursday, Umar Riaz took to Twitter to share, “Guys it’s confirmed that ill be entering #bb15 house. Iv always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish ull be support me in this journey as well @BiggBoss @endemolshine.” Now just a day after the announcement was made official, Asim took to the micro-blogging site to bid congratulations to his brother. He tweeted, “Congratulations @realumarriaz to be part of #BiggBoss15 Good luck big brother..!”

Take a look at it here:

Guys it’s confirmed that ill be entering #bb15 house. Iv always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish ull be support me in this journey as well. @BiggBoss @endemolshine — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) September 23, 2021

Prior to the premiere of Bigg Boss 15, the digital version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT created a massive buzz among Indian masses. Popular director was seen hosting the OTT version which streamed on the VOOT application. Contestant Divya Agarwal emerged victorious and lifted the winner trophy meanwhile Pratik found his straight ticket to the Bigg Boss 15 house. He will once again compete in the show with new housemates. The television version will go on air from October 2 onwards.

