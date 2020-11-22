Govinda BREAKS silence on fallout with nephew Krushna: Often received his and Kashmera’s defamatory remarks

Govinda has finally opened up about his dispute with nephew Krushna Abhishek. He revealed how things went wrong between them and also declared that he will keep a graceful distance from Krushna and his family now. Read on.

Govinda and nephew Krushna Abhishek's dispute recently caught headlines again. Krushna opted-out of The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring Govinda. Citing the reason for refusing to perform with Govinda on TKSS, Krushna said that their enmity had affected him badly. Now, Govinda has finally broken his silence on his fallout with Krushna. Though the senior Bollywood actor did not want to speak about family issues in public, he had to do so as too he was 'hurt' by Krushna's recent comments.

The actor revealed that he read that the new report, wherein Krushna clarified about him not sharing the stage with Govinda on TKSS. However, Krushna's comments on his and Govinda's relationship did not go down well with the latter. 'His (Krushna) statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless,' expressed Govinda. Krushna had said that Govinda did not even come to meet his sons, one of whom was battling for life in the hospital. Squashing Krushna's claims, Govinda clarified that he had gone to see the babies in the hospital along with his family. They even met the doctor and nurse taking care of the kids. 'However, the nurse told me that Kashmera Shah (Krushna’s wife) did not want any family member to meet them. When we insisted, we were allowed to see the boys from a distance, and we returned home with a heavy heart,' shared Govinda.

But, Govinda feels that Krushna is not aware of this incident. Govinda further revealed that Krushna had then visited his house with sister Arti Singh (Krushna’s sister), which he forgot to mention in his interview. Further, Govinda expressed his disappointment with Krushna's behaviour. I have frequently been at the receiving end of Krushna and Kashmera’s defamatory comments — mostly in the media and some on their shows and stage performances. I don’t understand what they are gaining from all this,' stated Govinda.

Talking about their relationship, Govinda revealed that his bond with Krushna was strong since the latter's childhood, and their family along with the industry people have witnessed it. 'I feel that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of misunderstandings in a family,' Govinda added.'

Lastly, Govinda declared that he will from now onwards keep a distance from Krushna and his family. 'Through this statement, I would like to announce that I shall maintain a graceful distance from now on and urge those who dislike me to do the same,' said Govinda. He added that every family has misunderstandings and problems, but discussing them in the media may cause irreparable damage. Govinda thinks perhaps he is the most misunderstood person, but he is okay with it. 'My late mother would always tell me, "Neki kar aur dariya mein daal" That’s what I intend to do,' concluded Govinda.

Credits :Times of India

