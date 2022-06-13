Govinda REACTS to Krushna Abhishek's apology on Maniesh Paul's podcast; Says THIS

Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek have been at loggerheads for a long time and their tiff continues to make headlines. However, this uncle-nephew feud witnessed a new twist after Krushna Abhishek sought a tearful apology from Govinda. This happened on Maniesh Paul’s podcast wherein Krushna was seen urging the Partner actor to let bygones be bygones and forgive him. Now, Govinda has finally commented on this apology on Maniesh Paul's podcast.

Today, Maniesh shared a clip from his podcast where he questions Govinda about his misunderstanding about his nephew, Krushna. Maniesh requests him to comment on the matter, to which, Govinda says, "For you and Aarti, you are kids of my favorite sister. I have got so much love from her, you were not able to get that love, I feel very sad about that. But I'm not like that, don't let my behavior be the reason for your sadness. You are always forgiven. Please relax. No problem with you. May God bless you and all the best. Keep working hard". Krushna was quick enough to react to Maniesh's video and dropped a comment for his Uncle. Krushna wrote, "Love him too".

Click here to watch Maniesh Paul's video

Sharing this video, Maniesh captioned, "When my favourite @govinda_herono1 sir came to #themanieshpaulpodcast and cleared the air…he is a man of heart!!!so pure!!we love you sir Guys do watch the full episode on my channel (link in bio)"

Earlier, in Maniesh Paul's podcast, Krushna had also opened up about ending all the misunderstandings between him and his uncle, Govinda. The comedian said, "The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that."

Speaking of Krushna Abhishek, he has created a huge name for himself in the entertainment industry. He is popularly now known for playing the role of a female character – Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna is also known for mimicking several Bollywood celebs.

