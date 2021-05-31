Govinda recreates his iconic duet song ‘Aap Ke Aajane Se’ with Neelam Kothari on sets of Super Dancer 4; VIDEO

Govinda reunites with his forever crush Neelam Kothari on the sets of the popular dance reality show Super Dancer 4.

The most beloved pair of the 90’s, Govind and Neelam Kothari came together after a long period of two decades. The due united on the sets of the popular dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. It has to be a pure iconic moment as the two superstars of their time recreate their magic for the audience. Seeing them together on the screens, even the judges of the show , Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu were very happy.

Apart from being the special guest of the show, the actors stole the hearts of their fans with dance on their iconic number. Govinda and Neelam were seen dancing to the tunes of the iconic song ‘Aapke Ajaane Se’. They seemed to have a great time on the sets of the dance show. The episode is dedicated to the dance hits of Govinda and Neelam Kothari. As special judges of the show, they were amazed by the stunning performances of the contestants along with their mentors.

A small clip of the episode was shared by Samir Soni, husband of Neelam Kothari. He wrote in the caption, “And the 20-year wait is finally over. @neelamkotharisoni @govinda_herono1.”

See video here- Click

This reunion is truly very special as once Govinda had said that he was in love with Neelam Kothari but it was one-sided and that Neelam did not feel the same. And now, after 20 years, Govinda finally had a dance to dance with his forever crush. The duo shared excellent on-screen chemistry and have done 14 movies together.

Also read- WATCH: Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty recreate the romance of Dhadkan on Super Dancer 4 sets

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×