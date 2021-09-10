Govinda’s wife on Krushna Abhishek: ‘You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family’

Three years ago, a major rift had been created between the Govinda’s family and Krushna Abhishek, and it seems the issue has not been resolved yet. Recently Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, and apparently, Krushna, who is a part of the show, had skipped the episode. He had shared in media that he believes that both parties do not wish to share the stage as the issues between him and his maternal uncle have not been resolved yet.

Govinda’s wife recently opened up on the issue in an interview with Etimes TV, she shared, “, “I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.”

She added that it is very disappointing to see that whenever they are about to come on the show, Krushna makes a statement about them to the media for publicity. It makes no sense and there are no advantages to doing this kind of action. She said Govinda may not say anything but infuriates her and she feels the even without him their show is always hit, even the upcoming episode will be a hit.

She also shared that he is surviving in the industry on the name of Govinda and has no real talent. She said, “He keeps saying, ‘Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?”