Grieving & heartbroken Hina Khan remembers her late dad with a sweet memory: I don’t know what to write

Hina Khan is missing her father and her recent post for him will make you emotional.

got the shock of her life last month when she lost her father. It was reported that her father had suffered a massive cardiac arrest following which he breathed his last in Mumbai. The actress was undoubtedly heartbroken with the loss. In fact, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was seen taking a break from social media to mourn the loss of her father. And now, Hina is once again making the headlines as she has once again shared a heartwarming post for her daddy.

The diva, who continues to be heartbroken with her father’s demise, shared a love filled throwback picture on Instagram. In the picture, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant was seen hugging her daddy dearest. Hina was all smiles as she hugged her father and was in her safe place with him. Besides, she was looking stunning in her onion pink dress. In the caption, Hina wrote about how lost she feels with her father’s demise and continues to miss him every day of her life. “I don’t know what to write. Miss you” Hina captioned the image with a broken heart emoticon and it will leave you teary-eyed

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

Earlier, Hina, who had tested positive for COVID 19 and has been in home isolation ever since, has changed her Instagram bio. The actress had called herself daddy’s girl and mentioned that she will continue to be strong. She wrote, “Daddy’s Strong Girl”.

Also Read: Hina Khan’s new Instagram bio proves she will forever be a daddy’s girl and it will melt your heart

Share your comment ×