Groom Aditya Narayan dancing his heart out with Udit Narayan in his baraat is the best thing on internet today

Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his ladylove Shweta Agarwal last night in a lavish ceremony with limited guests in Mumbai. However, before heading to the wedding, Aditya shook a leg in his baraat and left fans excited.

Popular Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan is now married to the love of his life Shweta Agarwal. The wedding ceremony took place yesterday in ISKCON temple in Mumbai amid limited guests and the groom and bride made for a beautiful couple at the ceremony. While photos and videos from the wedding continue to surface on social media, we stumbled upon a fun video from Aditya's baraat where he could be seen enjoying every moment of his wedding with his family, friends and loved ones.

In the fun video, Aditya, who could be seen all decked up for his wedding, is seen dancing his heart out with dad Udit Narayan and his mothers and other friends. To the beats of the dhol, Aditya shook a leg before he headed to the venue to get married and bring home his bride, Shweta. In the video, Aditya was seen dancing and enjoying himself with everyone on his special day. His dad Udit Narayan too looked elated on his son's wedding day.

He is seen clad in cream and golden sherwani with a matching pagdi and shades. Adding a touch of glam with the perfect jewellery, Aditya turned into the handsome and dapper groom for the wedding.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, after Aditya and Shweta tied the knot, the first photos of the newlyweds went viral on social media. The celebrations in the Narayan household began a few days ago with Aditya's pre-wedding festivities. Photos from those also surfaced on social media and went viral. Aditya had been seeing Shweta for a long time before he decided to walk down the aisle with her. The two met on the sets of Shaapit and hit it off instantly. Aditya said that he slowly realized that he was in love with her. A lavish reception for industry friends and family will reportedly take place on Wednesday evening.

Also Read|Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal's first PICS from their wedding ceremony go viral on the internet

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×