Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Rashmi Gupta to play one of the leads in Balika Vadhu new season

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Rashmi Gupta has been reportedly chosen as one of the leads in the upcoming season of the popular show Balika Vadhu.

Balika Vadhu is regarded as one of the most popular and highly loved shows on Indian television. The story of the show revolved around the old tradition of child marriage in India. The show is now going to get a new season. The first season of the show was a huge hit and it ran on TV for a long period of eight years. A leap was also shown at that time for bringing a refreshing plot to the show. It has already been declared that the new season will have a new story that will be related to the original theme of the show.

As per reports, the new season will also have a new set of cast members. The popular actress from the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Rashmi Gupta has been chosen as one of the leads of the show. Rashmi Gupta is a very talented actress who has played numerous remarkable roles like Saraswati in the popular Zee TV serial. Rashmi has also worked on the OTT platform, in numerous web series including Daulataganj and Murder Meri Jaan.

According to information, the show is being made at a slower pace than expected due to the shooting restrictions in Maharashtra. The casting process is going on and the makers are still in the process of finalizing the main cast for the show.

Also read- Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda to participate in Bigg Boss 15? Claims she can win the show

Share your comment ×