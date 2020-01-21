Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat and Guddan to be seen in new looks post leap; New character to be introduced

Latest reports suggest that Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is all set to take a leap, resulting in massive changes in Guddan and Akshat's life. Here's what will happen.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is all set to dish out some more interesting episodes, courtesy the show's leap. Yes, the show starring Kanika Mann (Guddan), Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) is soon going to take a leap. The leap is going to be of 4 years, which will introduce some new drama and turns in the life of the protagonists. And post leap, not only the story-line will be altered, but also the actors looks and personalities. Further, some reports also suggest that Dalljiet Kaur's (Antara) character will also come to an end and the actress will bid adieu to the show, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Guddan and Akshat will part ways from each and lead their lives individually. Guddan will achieve her dream of becoming an a successfully renowned actress with her bestie Revati by her side. Akshat will be on a self-destruction spree and live his life in total repentance. He will turn into a cold-hearted man, who does not care about anyone anymore. The Jindal house will be adversely affected Akshat and Guddan's separation. According to some media reports, the makers of the show are planning to introduce a new character and create a love triangle. For this, they have apparently approached Samridh Bawa, who will be seen playing the parallel male lead in the show. Reportedly, he will be play the role of Guddan’s new love interest.

Well, only time will tell how things turn up in the show, but is it sure going to be more dramatic and intriguing. Are you excited about the post leap story-line of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :IWM Buzz

