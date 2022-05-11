Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann to participate in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most-watched and famous reality shows on television and it has had a successful run of eleven seasons. Now the makers of the show are gearing up for season 12 of the show, which will not only be more exciting but also more thrilling this year. The show will be hosted by action director Rohit Shetty and the shooting will be done in Cape Town, South Africa. As per the latest reports by Telly Chakkar, popular actress Kanika Mann will be among the contestants of the season.

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun. Many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show. As per sources Kanika Mann has been offered the show and there could be a possibility that they would be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Kanika rose to fame with the serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and now the actress will be seen in the new season of the adventure-based show.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear. Till now the names which have been confirmed are Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Tushar Kalia and more.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

