Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Fans mail Zee TV and request the makers to not replace Nishant Malkani

Die-hard fans of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega request the makers of the show to retain the lead actor Nishant Malkani in the post leap episodes.

Ever since the lockdown, as we all know, a host of movie releases have been pushed indefinitely, and producers of several TV shows have pulled the plug on shows such as Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and many more. Amidst news of shows going off air, Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been making a lot of buzz as the show is all set to take a 20 year leap following which the entire cast, except Kanika Mann and Daljeet Soundh, will be replaced.

While the news of the show not going off air was like a breather for all the fans of the show, what came as a shocker for the fans was the news that the lead actor, Nishant Malkani, who plays the role of AJ in the show, will also be making an exit. That’s right! During a recent interview, Nishant got talking about his exit from the show and called it heartbreaking as the actor was not comfortable with the idea of playing a father to the girl almost his age.

As we all know that fans of the show root for Akshat and Guddan’s chemistry in the show and post the news of Nishant’s exit, fans have been extremely disappointed and so, they have started approaching the makers and the channel of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega to re-think on their decisions so much so that fans are using #NoNishantNoGTNHP to express their disappointment. Besides trending #NoNishantNoGTNHP, fans of the show have also mailed the channel and makers to give more light to Nishant's character as they feel that they are slowly sidelining Nishant to carry out a different story in which Nishant won't be a part.

