Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega to get Tamil, Telugu remake; Kanika Mann calls it a ‘proud moment as an actor’

Kanika Mann and Nishant Singh Malkani starrer popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has received an overwhelming response from the audience. The show, which is currently being telecast on Zee TV, has been ruling the TRP charts. And now the show has added another feather to its cap as the show will be re-made in two southern languages--Tamil and Telugu. The news came as a surprise for the whole team members and especially for Kanika Mann who is now seen as playing the role of Choti Guddan in the show.

The Telugu version of the show is titled Hitler Gari Pellam and is being aired. It has received a good response from the audience. And, the Tamil version will be titled ‘Thirumathi Hitler’. Kanika Mann and Nishant Singh Malkani's chemistry on the show had grabbed a lot of attention from the viewers. On hearing the great news, the whole team was very happy. Speaking on the news, Guddan aka Kanika Mann said that this is a proud moment for her as an actor. She hoped that the show would get the same amount of love from the audience as it did in Hindi.

Sharing her thoughts, she said, “Feel blessed to be part of the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The show’s story is heart touching that now it is being remade in two other languages. I hope that it receives the same love and appreciation. I wish that the show does well in both Tamil, Telugu languages and brings joy to every household,” Mann added.

Meanwhile, Nishant Singh Malkani had left the show and Savi Thakur stepped in his place. The show saw leap and now Choti Guddan, daughter of Guddan, is seen in the main role. Thirumathi Hitler, the Tamil version of the show, is directed by SN Rajkumar and will star Amit Bhargav, Keerthana Poduval, Ambika in pivotal roles.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

