Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Preview: Will Antara kill Alisha before getting exposed in front of Guddan & Akshat?

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is coming with an interesting twist for the viewers as Antara has some nasty plans against the Jindal family.

Zee Tv’s popular family drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Singh Malkani in the lead as Guddan and Akshat respectively, has been going through an interesting set of events these days. In fact, the storyline is coming up with interesting twists which often gets the viewers on the edge of the seat. Recently, we saw that Antara has entered the Jindal house with her evil intentions after befooling Alisha with an emotional drama. Guddan, who is close to Alisha, permitted Antara to stay with them for two days to spend some time with Alisha.

While Alisha was happy to have Antara in the house, her happiness was shattered in no time after the latter made a shocking revelation. While Alisha considered Antara as her mother, the latter revealed that she isn’t her real mother and hasn’t given birth to her. This isn’t all. Antara, who has vicious plans against the family, tortures Alisha and asks her to extend her stay in the Jindal mansion. Now in the coming episode, Alisha, who is heartbroken with Antara’s revelation, will decide to expose her in front of Guddan and Akshat.

However, Antara will get to know about Alisha’s plan and will give the latter an injection to, apparently, kill her before she comes across Guddan. Alisha will start feeling dizzy due to the injection. On the other hand, Guddan and Akshat will panic after seeing Alia fainting. Will Antara succeed in killing Alisha or is it just her plan to stay in the Jindal mansion?

Credits :Bollywood Life

