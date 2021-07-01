Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’s Shweta Mahadik to join the cast of of Sasural Simar Ka 2? 

Shweta Mahadik opens up on speculations around bagging a role in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

As per the latest buzz, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Shweta Mahadik is being roped in for Sasural Simar Ka 2. The actress has shared in an interview with TOI that the deal has not been finalized yet hence it cannot be said for sure. She was quoted saying, “Nothing is finalised. I haven't signed the contract yet. Thus, I can't confidently say that I am doing the show. I would love to be a part of the show though."

The actress has been part of the popular daily soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega for more than two years and was looking for a change. She shared that she wishes to explore more avenues, hence she quit the show. She said, “I was a part of the show for a good two years and even more than that. This show has given me a lot and I’ll be forever grateful to it.”

Addressing the rumors about leaving the show because the show was going to take a leap, she said, “I didn’t have any issues with the leap. Otherwise, I would not have been a part of it in the first place. In fact, after the leap, I feel my character got a complete makeover. I just wanted to try new things in my career and that’s why I decided to move on.”

The actress had tested COVID 19 positive in December last year and since then she has not taken up any project as she wants an exciting role. She said, “I am waiting for something exciting and new to be a part of.” Apart from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Shweta has been a part of other shows such as Ek Shringaar Swabhiman, and Sujata Ek Stree Ka Samarpan.

