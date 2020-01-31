Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Akshat to invite Guddan for a party at the Jindal mansion

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, we will see friendship blooming between Guddan and Akshat again. Here's what will happen.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega featuring Kanika Mann (Guddan) and Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) the lead roles is all prepped up for some major drama in the upcoming episodes. Yes, after so many fights, looks like Guddan and Akshat's misunderstanding will be sorted in the upcoming episodes. In the last episode we saw how the duo rammed into each other's cars and suffered an accident. While Akshat kept blaming Guddan for bumping into his car, Guddan kept clarifying. Later the two again dug into their past and played the blame-game. Akshat keeps schooling Guddan for ruining him as Guddan keeps telling that she can never hurt him. The mess and unrest between them only intensifies.

However, in the upcoming episodes, fans are going to see another fresh twist that will make them dance in merriment. Well, after all this drama, apparently Akshat will invite Guddan to a party at his home. Yes, a leading portal reports that Akshat will be hosting a party at the Jindal mansion for which he will invite Guddan. Much to everyone's surprise, Guddan will accept AJ's invitation and be a part of the party. It is also reported that the two will again have cute fights during the party and their nok-jhok will become the highlight of the party.

ALSO READ: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat and Guddan to be seen in new looks post leap; New character to be introduced

Well, does this mean that their mindsets towards each other will be changed? Will the two forget their past differences and reconcile with each other? Will this be a new beginning to their relationship? Only time will tell. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :IWM Buzz

Read More